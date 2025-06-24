Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals announce 'stand-out' appointment after managerial change
It’s been no secret that Boro were looking to bring in the former Luton Town boss as Michael Carrick’s replacement, however there was a stage when the Owls’ Danny Röhl was linked with the position over at Riverside.
Now, though, it’s been announced that Edwards has signed a long-term deal with the club, where he will be joined by Adi Viveash and Harry Watling.
Middlesbrough have a new manager
“Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new head coach,” a statement read. “A Premier League promotion winner, he joins the club on a three-year contract and is joined in the dugout by Adi Viveash and Harry Watling... Rob brings a wealth of experience, having led Luton Town to the top-flight during his first season at the club, and he followed that by managing the Hatters in the Premier League.”
Meanwhile, Boro’s head of football, Kieran Scott, added, “Rob is someone who I’ve been aware of for a long time and I’ve followed his development as a coach closely. He made history at Forest Green Rovers, and to win promotion to the Premier League with Luton Town was a fantastic achievement.
“We had an exciting pool of candidates for this role, but we felt that Rob was the stand-out and were very impressed upon meeting him and listening to him talk about his vision for the club. We’re excited that Rob has agreed to join us and are looking forward to the future.”
