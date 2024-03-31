Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Southampton on Friday was all the more impressive considering they were without six defenders for the clash, with Matt Clarke the only senior centre-half available to them. Emmanuel Latte-Lath scored in injury time to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Wednesday will hope they can take advantage of a quick turnaround after Boro's long away trip after midfielder Riley McGree and forward Marcus Forss were added to a long injury list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Riley needs an operation and is out for the season, Marcus is out for the season too, which is desperately unfortunate," said Boro boss Michael Carrick post-match. "It's a big blow for both of them. They've both had a big impact since I've been here when they've been available. Paddy McNair will be a few weeks as well. He did his hamstring in the 90th minute for Northern Ireland in midweek. It's another one to add to the list."

Middlesbrough were without 11 players for Friday's draw - with wide man Isaiah Jones taken off injured late on.