Three added to 'incredible' injury crisis ahead of Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
A 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Southampton on Friday was all the more impressive considering they were without six defenders for the clash, with Matt Clarke the only senior centre-half available to them. Emmanuel Latte-Lath scored in injury time to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.
Wednesday will hope they can take advantage of a quick turnaround after Boro's long away trip after midfielder Riley McGree and forward Marcus Forss were added to a long injury list.
"Riley needs an operation and is out for the season, Marcus is out for the season too, which is desperately unfortunate," said Boro boss Michael Carrick post-match. "It's a big blow for both of them. They've both had a big impact since I've been here when they've been available. Paddy McNair will be a few weeks as well. He did his hamstring in the 90th minute for Northern Ireland in midweek. It's another one to add to the list."
Middlesbrough were without 11 players for Friday's draw - with wide man Isaiah Jones taken off injured late on.
"It's been incredible this season," added Carrick. "I know a lot of teams have had injuries and I understand that but it's been a revolving door. It's not the fault of the players at all and it's been crazy. We haven't been able to get a consistent team but the boys have adapted unbelievably well and keep finding a way. When you go through that it shows what you're all about."