Sheffield Wednesday are set to welcome a big cash boost irrespective of their Championship survival efforts this season. The Owls haven’t enjoyed a good first season back in the second tier, and they face a big job to remain in the Championship, heading into their last three games still a point from safety.

Danny Rohl has managed to give the Owls a chance of survival since arriving, but the disastrous start to the season could still cost Wednesday their stay in the second tier. The situation has not been helped with the ownership situation at the club, with fans left furious with how the club is being run.

The good news is that the club’s stay in the Championship, however long or short it turns out to be, will secure important funds. While the Championship can’t come close to matching the prize money offered by the Premier League, they do still hand out a big stack of cash to clubs in the way of solidarity and TV payments.

As part of the current EFL deal, each Championship club receives £5,190,000 plus a basic award payment of £3,210,000 at the end of the season, totalling a payment of £8,400,000. The only exceptions are clubs who are currently receiving parachute payments. Those clubs are not eligible for the solidarity payments, which is the first of those figures.