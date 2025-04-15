Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Middlesbrough fans will descend on Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium on Monday.

There’s a quick turnaround of games for Danny Röhl and his side over the next week, with the Owls facing Stoke City on Good Friday evening away at the bet365 Stadium before welcoming Boro to S6 on Easter Monday. The latter is a game that could be big ramifications for the visitors as they look to a spot in this year’s play-offs.

And while Wednesday’s season is practically over, with nothing but personal pride left to play for, almost 4,000 will head to South Yorkshire from Teesside to cheer on their side in what could be a vital fixture for Michael Carrick - regarding both this season and his future at the club.

They confirmed on Wednesday that they had sold out their entire allocation for the Leppings Lane end at Hillsborough, where they have been given both tiers, with 3,900 being snapped up after their original amount of 2,420 were quickly bought up.

As for the home fans, the hosts have explained that the game will be a ‘double discount’ fixture, meaning that fans who are Owls Members can get a discounted ticket for what is a Category D fixture.

‘Double discount’ for Sheffield Wednesday fans

The club said on their website, “The Owls host Middlesbrough on Easter Monday and Members can benefit from £10 discounts on match tickets in all areas of the stadium. Tickets for this ‘Double Discount’ fixture start from £26 for Members and £5 for Under 11 Members on the Kop. Now into the final four games of the campaign, the Owls head to Stoke on Good Friday before returning to S6 for the clash with Boro.

Wednesday then face Portsmouth on Saturday 26 April before concluding the season away at Watford on Saturday 3 May.Tickets are on sale now for all remaining fixtures.”

Boro are currently three points off the play-off places heading into this weekend’s game against Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, and at the Riverside they’ll be backing themselves to pick up three points against the relegation-threatened Pilgrims. They could head to S6 with their fate in their own hands as they seek a return to the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign.

