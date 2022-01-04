Speaking after a few days of carnage surrounding the possible recall of Lewis Wing from S6, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder confirmed the midfielder would be staying with the Owls until the end of the season.

The news will come as a relief to Wednesday manager Darren Moore – a former teammate of Wilder’s at Bradford City – who has spoken about the desire to keep hold of his loan players heading into the second half of the season.

Wilder had said in an angry press conference last week that he would have had to recall Wing had their Covid-hit squad been forced to play at Sheffield United over the weekend.

But that situation was averted and the game was postponed.

The Star had previously reported that the former Blades boss had been mulling over a possible recall but that it had become more likely Wing would stay put.

“We took a decision that we're not going to recall any players out on loan," said Wilder.

“If the agreement is to the end of the season, it's to the end of the season; if it's to January, it's to January.”

Speaking over the weekend Moore admitted the future of his other loanees – Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and Lewis Gibson – were yet to be confirmed in conversations with their parent clubs.

Each loan agreement allows parent clubs to recall their player in January if they so wish. Wednesday expect to hear more on the remaining players in the coming days.

“It is that time of year where the window is open for all of our own loan players,” Moore said. “I think over the course of the next five, six and seven days, we will know a lot where we are at with our loan players.