Sheffield Wednesday: Mick McCarthy addresses speculation linking him with Owls job

Mick McCarthy has attempted to distance himself from speculation linking him with the manager's job at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Ipswich Town and Republic of Ireland boss was named in a national newspaper as a potential replacement for Jos Luhukay, should the Owls dismiss the under fire manager who has overseen four consecutive defeats.

But McCarthy insists he does not appreciate being the subject of speculation regarding a post that is already filled.

While working as a pundit in the Middle East for beIN Sports, the 59-year-old was asked about the Wednesday link.

“Well I’m here, as you know, so there’s not a lot I can do about it,” he said.

“There's a guy in charge there, Jos Luhukay, and I’m sure he's feeling down enough after yesterday’s defeat without having to read about speculation about others.

“I don’t like being speculated about while there’s a guy in the job.”

McCarthy was also asked about his status since leaving Ipswich Town at the end of last season and insists he is very much seeking employment.

“I’m not in retirement, no,” he said.

“I made that quite clear when I left [Ipswich].

“Maybe not when I left, at the time, when I said I’m off and I’m out of here, I think people thought I’d finished all together.”

“I’ve made it clear since I’m going back to work if and when I’m fortunate to get the call.”

While the national newspaper report does not say the Owls have lined up the Barnsley-born boss as a potential new manager, it suggests the club has been made aware of his availability and interest in the post.