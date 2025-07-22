Departed Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith has expressed his delight at securing a fresh move so quickly after his time with the Owls came to an end.

Burly forward Smith became something of a fan favourite in his three seasons at Hillsborough, scoring a high percentage of the goals that got them promoted from League One before playing an important role in their last two campaigns in the second tier.

The 33-year-old ended his contract with the Owls by way of mutual termination in the wake of the club’s repeat failure to pay his wages on time and within a week has secured a two-year deal with Preston North End amid widespread interest from clubs up and down the EFL.

Michael Smith (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

As reported by The Star, Preston came on strong since his exit from S6 was made official to secure his signature. A host of other clubs including at least two in the Championship were understood to have made a play for his signing. Smith joins former Wednesday teammate Pol Valentin at Deepdale and will be managed by ex-Owls loanee Paul Heckingbottom.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line so quickly,” Smith told club media. “It’s a big club that I want to be a part of. I know quite a few of the boys so it seems like a good group to be involved in. As a striker you pride yourself on goals. I've managed to score a few over the years and hopefully I can still keep getting better and keep developing under this manager and score a few more.”

Heckingbottom said: “Smudge is a player we know all about from his vast experience in the EFL. He’s a really intelligent footballer and a brilliant finisher who adds something different to our team with the way he plays. He’ll give us a real focal point at the top end of the pitch and he’s a striker who has a proven knack of being in the right place at the right time.”

Smith scored 32 goals and provided 14 assists in his time at Wednesday, playing 127 times across all competitions. His exit from the club was officially announced by the Owls last week alongside that of Wrexham-bound Josh Windass.

