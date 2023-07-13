The absence of a key Sheffield Wednesday man from the Owls’ 2-1 pre-season win at Chesterfield this week is no cause for concern, according to the club’s new manager.

Xisco confirmed that Michael Ihiekwe missed the clash through illness rather than injury - and that he was left out only as a precaution as the club prepares for a warm weather training camp in Spain next week.

Ihiekwe’s status as one of the club’s most important players last season was laid bare as his presence coincided with a late season upturn in fortunes after the wobble that contributed to them failing to achieve automatic promotion.

His performance in the Wembley win over Barnsley was described by many as the man of the match effort.

“It was nothing serious,” Xisco said. “He [Ihiekwe] felt a little sickness, nothing too bad. I hope he can maybe come back to the training soon because it was only a precaution that he didn’t play.”

Speaking to The Star earlier in pre-season, Ihiekwe said how hopeful he was in the club being able to press on and strengthen the squad.

“I think every club will be thinking the same,” Ihiekwe replied when asked about the importance of new faces. “You always need to freshen up the squad - especially when you’ve got promoted into a stronger league.

“Obviously we want to take the positives that we had from last season, and the team bonding with the core of the squad, but it’s always important to try and strengthen - hopefully we can do that.