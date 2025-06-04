As previously reported, Sheffield Wednesday defender, Michael Ihiekwe, will join Blackpool when his contract with the Owls expires.

The Star revealed last week that the Tangerines were among the clubs interested in signing Ihiekwe, with Port Vale and Huddersfield Town also believed to be keen after the club opted against offering a new contract to the centre back. Now, though, it’s been confirmed that his decision has been made, with the 32-year-old joining up with former Owls boss, Steve Bruce.

A statement form the club read, “Blackpool Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of centre back Michael Ihiekwe. Ihiekwe joins the Pool on a three-year deal from 1 July, following the expiry of his contract at Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. The defender boasts a stellar Football League CV with four promotions from League One under his belt, most recently with the Owls back in 2023.”

Michael Ihiekwe joins Blackpool

Meanwhile, ‘Icky’ himself said, "A lot of things attracted me to the Club. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer I was immediately sold on the Club and the project here. Despite other interest, the Club has always been my number one.”

As for his new boss, Bruce spoke of his delight at getting the deal done, adding, “We are really pleased to have brought Michael in so early in the window, despite interest from elsewhere. His CV speaks for itself with four promotions from this division already and we are hopeful this experience he has will help us reach our goals this season.”

Ihiekwe served as a popular figure at Hillsborough both with supporters and within in changing room, playing 82 games and helping them to a famous promotion in 2022/23.

