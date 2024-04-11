Sheffield Wednesday's stat king comeback kid 'wants to fight'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced Sheffield Wednesday centre-half played just 90 minutes of league football in 74 days between August 12 November 25 as he was cast aside by ex-boss Xisco and then left out of Danny Röhl’s first five matches as Owls manager. He’s had to fight for his way back in and has done so to the point that only an injury knock has prevented him playing every minute of their last 11 games.

He’s not alone in that theme. The Scouse battler is one of several Wednesday players who have come through the adversity of having spent time out of favour this season to play a big part in an Owls’ resurgence that sees them heading into the final month of the campaign with every chance of Championship survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He headed his first Wednesday goal to spark an impressive comeback against promotion-chasing Norwich City on Tuesday evening but it is his ‘bread and butter’ defensive output that has him riding high in the club’s stat lists.

Across the Championship season, Ihiekwe sits as the top Owls player for both clearances per 90 (4.4) and for blocks (1.1), while only Callum Paterson (3.1) is ahead of him for aerial duels won (2.7).

His comeback effort hints at attributes that Röhl is holding dear heading into the final four. “I said before, we need every player and there comes a moment when you can come in and help the team,” the Wednesday boss told The Star.