Sheffield Wednesday: Michael Hector laughs off Sheffield United penalty shout in Sheffield derby

Sheffield Wednesday star man Michael Hector brushed off suggestions rivals Sheffield United should have been awarded a penalty after he clashed with Gary Madine in Monday’s Steel City derby.

The defender – who was excellent in an intense contest which saw both sides lack quality in the final third – appeared to wrestle the former Owls striker to the ground during the first half of the goalless draw.

But, with a big smile on his face, the on loan Chelsea centre half dismissed the incident as part and parcel of a contact sport.

“I got blocked, it was just a coming together,” Hector told Sky Sports.

“It’s football. It’s a contact sport.

“That is just what happens.”

Hector felt the draw was a fair result, despite acknowledging Wednesday had the best chance with Sam Hutchinson firing straight at Blades keeper Dean Henderson from point blank range.

“I think we had the best chance in the game with Sam’s one," he said.

“It wasn't to be and we take the point and the clean sheet and we go again.”

The 26-year-old hailed the impact of new manager Steve Bruce, who retained his unbeaten record as Owls boss with the stalemate.

He said: “We’re a lot more solid now.

“Being a defender himself, he prides himself on clean sheets.

“We're playing well, attacking well and scoring loads of goals as well as defending better.

“We’ll push up the table and see what can happen.”