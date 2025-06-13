Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Michael Hector, has been released by Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 32-year-old centre back, who had an excellent loan spell in 2018/19, has moved about a lot since his Player of the Season-winning campaign at Hillsborough, and joined Dagenham in March on a deal until the end of the season.

Now it has been confirmed that the ex-Chelsea man is on the hunt for his next chapter after being released by the Daggers, who were the 19th club that he’d played for since making his senior debut back in 2009. It will be interesting to see which club becomes number 20.

Michael Hector - a former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season

Hector played 39 times and scored twice for the Owls during his loan period at Hillsborough, and went on to play for the likes of Fulham and Charlton Athletic in the years that followed his S6 exit - he also had a couple of lengthy periods where he found himself clubless. Prior to joining Charlton in 2023 he had a spell back at Middlewood Road training under Darren Moore, but ultimately the decision was made that there would be no South Yorkshire return.

He made just two appearances in the National League for Dagenham, unfortunately losing both, and didn’t feature in any of their last nine league games as they lost their battle to try and stay in the fifth-tier of English football. Next season they’ll be in the National League South.

