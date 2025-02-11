We have a very special guest on this week's edition of 'All Wednesday' as we welcome former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, to the show.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward is still finding the back of the net over at Mansfield Town after his Owls exit last summer, and he’s still living in Sheffield as well as he commutes to and from the Stags’ training ground. What more would you expect from a local lad?

With his typical levels of honesty, 'Greggers' talks about that Peterborough game, missing the civic reception and whether or not he actually has a Sheffield United tattoo. He also touches on his Hillsborough departure and what it was like playing professionally for a club in his home town.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann