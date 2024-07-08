Sheffield Wednesday medical expected as Owls move to close on striker target
Sheffield Wednesday’s busy start to the summer transfer window looks set to continue apace as the Owls close in on the signing of exciting Manchester United prospect Charlie McNeill, with a medical expected to take place in the coming days, The Star understands.
The talented 20-year-old striker is available on a free transfer having left the Premier League giants at the end of his contract last month. The signing would prove something of a coup for Wednesday, with serious top tier interest believed to have sprouted from Italy and the MLS. A prolific figure in Manchester United youth sides - McNeill belted 46 goals across 82 appearances at under-18 and under-21 level in recent years - the youngster has EFL experience under his belt after loans with Newport County and Stevenage.
Having started out his youth career at United, he re-joined the Old Trafford club in 2020 from their cross-city rivals Manchester City in a headline-grabbing deal worth an initial £750,000. McNeill made his senior debut for the Red Devils in September 2022, coming off the bench in a Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The starlet would become the Owls’ first striker addition of the window, though efforts to bring Ike Ugbo back to the club remain live amid other links.
Asked on the possibility of further transfers in the coming weeks, Röhl made clear his desire for the Owls to retain their momentum in adding to the seven incomers already brought in. It would appear that McNeill could become signing number eight barring any unexpected late hiccups and could even join up with his new teammates at their training camp at St George’s Park this week.
Speaking over the weekend, the German coach said: "I will not speak about names, it makes no sense because this market goes so quick. We have an idea of what we want to have, I have an idea of how we want to play in the new season and we know what we have to improve. Then it's about the right pieces to make our squad stronger because we are very ambitious for the new season. I think we have to do more, how much you will see."