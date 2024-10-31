Sheffield Wednesday may have found immediate answer to big problem after £50m shutout

Danny Röhl has selection decisions to make as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to welcome Watford to Hillsborough this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-term injury to Akin Famewo has left a hole in the Sheffield Wednesday defence - but Tuesday’s Carabao Cup outing at Brentford may have indicated how they go about filling it. The former Norwich City defender had started eight consecutive Championship matches and was in excellent form before suffering a muscle issue that Röhl admitted will see him sit out for a period of months.

Famewo’s ball-playing ability proved important to the way the Owls have been looking to go about the early stages of their season. The fact he is left footed made it easier for him to defend outside runs on the left of a back three and allowed Wednesday to open up angles in playing out from the back otherwise unavailable to a natural right-footer - while also allowing for easier distribution of crosses and cross-field balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow left-footer Max Lowe stepped in to the breach behind wing-back Marvin Johnson in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup outing at Brentford and the pair earned rave reviews for their handling of big-name Premier League star Bryan Mbuemo, who this week has been linked with interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal - with an eye-watering £50m price tag reportedly discussed.

Lowe is predominantly a full-back and since signing on free transfer terms in the summer has been vying for minutes with Johnson in the wide-left role. But their joint effort in the capital showed a early days suggestion Röhl may have come across a solution to the issue of Famewo’s absence. Speaking to The Star post-match at Brentford, Johnson suggested a comfortability in their maiden outing as a partnership.

“I think we did alright!” Johnson smiled. “I think it worked well, we’re familiar with how one another like to play. Obviously I’m more of an attacker and he’s more of a defender so it sort of evens itself out. He’s naturally a left-back as well so when it comes to the third centre-back covering spaces in behind when we do go on a high press it’s almost natural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Confidence-wise that helps me because I don’t have to worry too much about what’s behind me, I know he’s going to be there. It means we can be more front-foot, get more on the high press and stop teams from playing out. We’re good pals, we’re both left side so we’ve got to look out for each other!”

Di’Shon Bernard has previously played on the left of a back three and with Dominic Iorfa fit and firing it could be decided he returns there from the central role. Owls boss Röhl expressed a satisfaction with the first outing of Lowe at left centre-half. It opens up the possibility of Wednesday naming an all-ex-Sheffield United left side to their defence ahead of their derby clash at Bramall Lane next weekend.

“It was important for me to see,” Röhl said. “We need in the building up a left foot, it is helpful, and the relationship with Max and Marvin today was good to see. I will not say it was a risk to make such a change against a Premier League side, maybe it was brave to do it.

“There was game management for Dom and Dish, we didn't want them to play 90 minutes, and Liam gave us calmness in the middle of the pitch to have good moments with the ball. In front it was good to see we can now change three players to give fresh legs. The focus is now on Watford and we have a big, big week ahead.”