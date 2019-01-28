Sheffield Wednesday may face FA probe after fans throw coins and goggles at Chelsea stars 

Sheffield Wednesday may face an FA investigation after coins and goggles were thrown at Chelsea stars during yesterday’s FA Cup clash.

Wednesday were well beaten by their Premier League opponents at Stamford Bridge as they crashed out in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Projectiles including a coin and swimming goggles are thrown at Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian. (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Willian scored twice while Callum Hudson-Odoi also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners.

The game was shrouded in controversy though after referee Andre Marriner reversed his decision to award the Owls a 22nd minute penalty after Joey Pelupessy went down under a challenge from Ethan Ampadu.

But the decision was swiftly overturned by VAR after TV replays showed Ampadu slid in and won the ball before being kicked by the Wednesday midfielder.

Moments later, Marriner pointed to the sport after Blues academy graduate Sam Hutchinson brought down Cesar Azpilicueta.

The call was reviewed, but deemed right this time and Willian coolly fired the cup holders in front.

Following the penalty, coins and a pair of swimming goggles were thrown on the pitch as the Chelsea players celebrated in front of the away end.

Caretaker Wednesday boss Steve Agnew said: “I wasn’t aware of that, it’s not the right thing to do.

“Credit to the fans for being as loud as they were. It was quiet from the Chelsea supporters.”

The 6,000 Wednesday fans who travelled down to London for the game were left furious after the VAR controversy and it is believed the goggles were in reference to referee Marriner.

Wednesday will now have to wait and see where Marriner includes the incident in his match report.