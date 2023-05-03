Those sages who say you can’t turn form on and off like a tap are right - and Sheffield Wednesday may just have started to find a flow again.

At least, that must be the hope. Certainly, last Saturday’s 3-0 win at Shrewsbury cannot go down as a waste - and must not be allowed to go to waste if the Owls are to salvage their season.

Same with Sunday’s Hillsborough league finale with potential play-off opponents Derby County, regardless of positional jockeying and not showing hands.

It matters not now that Ipswich and Plymouth condemned the Owls to a dreaded third-place by confirming promotion with wins last weekend.

What does matter is that Darren Moore’s men take some form and renewed belief into the four-cornered fight for a place in next season’s Championship.

And for the first time, I have a feeling that the belief among the players is more important than the faith of supporters who are used to being put through the emotional wringer by this club.

It worried me that the team looked badly short of it during their abject struggle to see off Exeter in the last Hillsborough game.

They have to set the tone for the fans rather than the other way around - which is why the Derby clash can be so important.

Sheffield Wednesday may be finding form just in time for the play-offs. (Steve Ellis)

Like at Shrewsbury, it has to be a restorative exercise all round. Get rid of the disappointment, set a standard and crack on.

These are, in the main, experienced players and they are there now to be big-match players.

Their records suggest they can and should be exactly that.

First, let’s get a word of sympathy out of the way. The injuries, in their number and nature, have been debilitating.

If you had offered anyone at S6, especially in these circumstances, 93 points and the chance to finish on top 96, you could not have found anyone refusing it.

To finish short on that tally is remarkable, regardless of the recent costly dip.

It adds to the traditional jeopardy facing third-placed teams who have to fight a sense of deflation.