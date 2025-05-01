Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford may have two starting players out of action for the final day clash against Sheffield Wednesday this coming weekend.

Mattie Pollock has played more minutes for the Hornets this season than any other player, while James Morris has featured 18 times for them in the Championship, and both were handed starting berths against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend in a game that Tom Cleverley’s men went on to lose 2-1.

Neither of them managed to finish the game, though, with Morris having to be taken off just a few minutes before Blackburn’s equaliser due to a knock that he picked up, and Pollock coming off in injury time in a move that left his side with just 10 men on the field due to them having used up all their substitutions.

Watford’s centre back question marks

It remains to be seen how serious - or not serious - the issues are for both players, but given how little there is on the line this weekend as Watford and the Owls effectively battle it out for 12th and 13th place, it may be that Cleverley decides not to risk either of them. That would, however, mean that they’d be without two of the three centre backs that started at Ewood Park.

The Watford boss is likely to address the club’s availability situation in the next day or so ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Vicarage Road, but if they are two central defenders down then it could well open up an opportunity that Danny Röhl’s side made be able to exploit in their search of another win on the road.

Only four teams in the Championship have picked up more points than the Owls (31) away from home this season, and they’ll move up to fourth in the rankings if they’re to secure all three this weekend. It’d leave just Burnley (49), Sheffield United (43) and Leeds United (39) ahead of them.