Sheffield Wednesday: Matt Penney reveals reason for absence from Owls squad

Sheffield Wednesday have been without Matt Penney for the last two matches and it appears an injury has been the reason the 20-year-old has been on the sidelines.

Penney, who last played for the first team against Bolton Wanderers at the end of November, was named in the Owls’ match day squad against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day but did not feature in the 1-1 draw.

But the defender appears to have suffered an injury, after he posted a photograph of himself online in a hospital gown as he recovers from surgery.

In the post on his Instagram story, Penney wrote: “Op no. 2 done… missing ball like mad, can’t wait to be back!

“Big thanks to my friends & family for the support, working the hardest to be back as soon as!”.

The photo shows Penney’s arm in a sling, as it appears a recurring shoulder injury has been the reason behind his absence from first team football.

Penney broke into the Owls’ senior team in the first half of the season and was a regular under previous manager Jos Luhukay.

So far this season he has featured 17 times in all competitions and has one assist.