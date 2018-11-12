Sheffield Wednesday: Matt Penney praised for his versatility by Jos Luhukay

Jos Luhukay has praised Owls youngster Matt Penney for his ability to play in a variety of positions.
Penney, normally a left-back, was deployed in a more advanced role in the goalless draw at Sheffield United.
And the versatility of the 20-year-old, who recently inked a contact extension until 2020, particularly pleased Luhukay.
“He's functional player and can play three or four positions,” said the Owls' chief.
“The right-central defender from United is a very offensive player and Matt had to keep an eye on that and also midfield.
“He did his defending work good, especially in the first half.”
Penney has enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Owls, making 15 appearances so far.
