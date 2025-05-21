One ex-Owl hires another as former Sheffield Wednesday duo reunite at local rivals

Two Sheffield Wednesday promotion winners will be on Rotherham United’s staff for the 2025/26 season.

Richard Wood and Matt Hamshaw were both part of the Owls side that won promotion into the Championship via the play-offs in 2005, with the latter unfortunately missing the final due to a knock that he picked up in the second leg of the semifinals. Sadly he was then released at the end of the season.

Now though, the pair will be looking to secure another League One promotion as they team up in South Yorkshire once again, this time with the Millers after Wood was hired as one of Hamshaw’s coaches shortly after announcing his retirement after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

They confirmed on Tuesday, “Rotherham United are thrilled to announce the return of club legend Richard Wood, who has accepted boss Matt Hamshaw’s offer to join the setup at Roundwood as a first team coach.

A Sheffield Wednesday reunion

Re-united: Richard Wood with manager Matt Hamshaw at AESSEAL New York Stadium. PIcture courtesy of RUFC | RUFC

“The infinitely popular former defender officially called time on his playing days earlier this month and Hamshaw wasted no time in picking up the phone to add him to his backroom staff ahead of the 2025/26 pre-season preparations.

“Wood, who has been preparing for life after playing by undertaking his coaching badges alongside his career on the pitch, joins in a role which will see him become an integral part of the coaching staff.”

Meanwhile, Hamshaw said of the appointment, “I already know this is going to be a hugely popular appointment with the fans and so it should be, but, by the way, that isn’t the reason we have handed Woody this contract... Woody will be the exact same type of coach that he was as a player – fully-committed and always wanting to be the best version of himself. We need that and that’s exactly why he’s here.

“He’s always maintained that he wanted to keep playing for as long as he could, and he did, but he’s a clever bloke and someone who has always had an eye on the future. He’s been doing his coaching badges and getting experience and I know that he will be massively respected by the lads.”

Rotherham finished 13th in the third tier last time out, largely down to the form under previous manager, Steve Evans, but Hamshaw will be hoping to push much further up the division next time out.

