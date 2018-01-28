Sheffield Wednesday: Matias eyes Owls starting role

Marco Matias has vowed to prove to Owls manager Jos Luhuhay he can be a major part of his plans.

The Portuguese forward was handed a start in Friday’s all-Championship FA Cup tie with Reading and he repaid Luhukay’s faith by creating two of Wednesday’s three goals.

Matias struggled to command a regular starting spot under former boss Carlos Carvalhal and a number of injuries also hindered his progress.

But the former Nacional player is enjoying his football again and is determined to impress Luhukay.

Matias said: “Jos has given me a lot of confidence and I am trying to give my best for him and the team. I want to keep trying to get better and better.

“Maybe I can offer a different solution, who knows? I will do what I have to do right now and that is work hard in training, give my all on the pitch and then I will get the best chance of playing again and again.”

The 28-year-old, who has made eight appearances this term, scoring once, added: “I am happy right now but the most important thing is not me, it is the team and the performance in every game.

“Against Reading, I don’t think we started the game particularly well but after we fixed a couple of things it was much better.

“In the end I thought we played really well and probably deserved to score more than the three we did. I am very proud of the team.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here