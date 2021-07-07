LiveSheffield Wednesday matchday LIVE: We're back as the Owls face Celtic - Team news and more...
We’re finally back! Sheffield Wednesday return to – albeit uncompetitive – action today as Darren Moore and his side take on Scottish giants, Celtic.
Wednesday are much-changed after a summer that saw a number of senior exits from the club, and Moore will be looking to try and give everybody a runout at Dragon Park in Wales this afternoon when they go up against a Bhoys side that recently added a couple of young Owls who flew out of the nest – Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw are both expected to feature.
Out SWFC writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, will be here throughout the day to bring you all the live updates from Newport, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any trialists or new faces present, make sure you stay with us before you put your England hat on later tonight.
Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Owls face Celtic in their first preseason friendly
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 10:41
- Wednesday are set to try out a lot of different players
- Darren Moore is excited to get going
- Liam Shaw & Osaze Urhoghide are expected to feature for Celtic
So far, so good, it would seem...
The boss has made it clear...
Alex has got you covered...
FOUR things to look out for in Sheffield Wednesday's friendly with Celtic
Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season gets underway today.
We’re back!
After what feels like forever, your Sheffield Star Owls team are back with the matchday experience!
We’ve got Alex Miller coming to you live from Wales as Darren Moore’s team take on Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw’s Celtic, while I, Joe Crann, will be bringing you all the matchday updates right here on the blog.
We’re expecting to see a lot of different players on show today as Moore tinkers with his side and tries out a few different combinations, and there’s also a chance that trialist, Renedi Masampu, gets a bit of a runout.
It’s been a pretty good week or so in the Wednesday world with wages being sorted and the accounts being released - if they can get preseason underway with a win then that’d be a nice little bonus.
Stay tuned...