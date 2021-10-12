Sheffield Wednesday match-winner Lee Gregory on leading by example at Hillsborough

Gregory is one of six players at the club who are aged 30 or above this season, and has years of experience at this level having spent two seasons in League One with Millwall a few years ago.

If all goes well, then he’ll pass the 100-game mark in England’s third tier this season, and he’s also played almost 200 matches in the Championship during his career as well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Stoke City man signed a two-year deal at Wednesday after agreeing to join Darren Moore’s side earlier in the year, and – after two goals and two assists in nine games – he’ll be relatively pleased with his return.

When asked if – as an older head – he’d been asked by Moore to take on any responsibility on his arrival at Hillsborough, Gregory told The Star, “Not really, he just said to me ‘Come in, and be the pro that you are’… He wants me to lead by example in whatever I’m doing, and make sure that the young lads can look up to that. Hopefully I am doing that.

“It’s down to us to show the young lads how to react… How to not be up and down, hopefully they can look at us and go, ‘Right, this is how we react, let’s go into the next game like this’.”

And he certainly gave them a boost over the weekend as his darting run towards the near post and tidy finish got Wednesday back to winning ways – and Moore was delighted, once again, with his performance.

Lee Gregory was the winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Bolton Wanderers.

Having also praised ‘Greggers’ for his showing away at Wigan Athletic, Moore said after his winner against the Trotters, "He leads the line really well, but his understanding of the game is just absolutely superb - he’s a really big player for us… I’m glad he got the goal, for all his hard work and endeavour. He was in the right place, at the right time."