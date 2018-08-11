Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 1 Hull City 1

Fernando Forestieri's second half penalty earned Sheffield Wednesday a 1-1 draw with Hull City in their first home match of the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old bagged his second goal in as many matches to cancel out Fraizer Campbell's 36th minute opener and secure the Owls' first point in front of a crowd of 23,416.

Wednesday, who have been under a transfer embargo since April, should have picked up maximum points but spurned a series of opportunities in the second half.

Steven Fletcher, fit-again following a lengthy injury lay-off, was the chief offender. He missed a hat-trick of chances.

It was no surprise Owls boss Jos Luhukay freshened up his starting eleven following their disappointing showing against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

With Atdhe Nuhiu serving a one-match suspension following his red card at the DW Stadium, Steven Fletcher was given the nod up front. It was Fletcher's first start since lining up against Hull last December.

Luhukay also tweaked his personnel in midfield, handing starts to Ash Baker and Morgan Fox. Liam Palmer and Joost van Aken dropped out.

Sam Hutchinson moved from midfield to centre-half as Luhukay switched from a 3-5-2 system to 3-4-3.

Along with goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, striker Lucas Joao was another notable absentee from the matchday squad.

It was Hull, managed by former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins, who created the first chance of note as Evandro dragged a shot from an acute angle wide of the far post.

The hosts hit back immediately and Forestieri cut inside from the left and unleashed a rasping right foot drive which forced David Marshall into a comfortable save.

But defensively Wednesday looked shaky in the early stages and Hull should have taken a fourth minute lead. Evandro pulled the ball back for Jarrod Bowen, who fired over with the goal at his mercy.

Dutch defender Jordy de Wijs received the first yellow card of the afternoon midway through the first half after a crude late tackle on Barry Bannan. The Scotland international was given treatment for several minutes but the midfielder eventually shrugged off the knock and play continued.

Fletcher wasted a glorious opportunity to put the Owls ahead in the 32nd minute. He latched on to a fine pass by Reach only to see his low strike expertly blocked by Marshall, who raced off his line and brilliantly narrowed the agnle.

Moments later, Fox produced an important block to prevent Evandro forcing Dawson into action following more good work by Bowen.For more news from Hillsborough click hereBut the Tigers kept on pressing and Campbell punished more slack Wednesday defending. Bowen was given far too much to line up a left foot shot, which hit the post and bounced back kindly to Evandro. He was superbly kept at bay by Dawson but Campbell, who scored in this fixture last season, lashed in the rebound.

To compound the Owls' problems, Fox was forced off with an injury before half-time after a crunching challenge on Campbell. and replaced by Jordan Thorniley.

After a quiet start to the second half, Forestieri restored parity from the penalty spot. The Argentine-born forward was clumsily brought down by Reece Burke and he calmly picked himself up and slotted home from 12 yards.

The spot-kick maintained Forestieri's impressive record in front of goal. The former Watford man has been involved in 11 goals in his last 15 Championship starts.

Forestieri's equaliser lifted the atmosphere inside S6. Wednesday's tails were up and Fletcher should have made it 2-1 after a good knock down by Tom Lees from a Bannan corner but he glanced wide.

The pendulum had swung the Owls' way and Forestieri tried his luck from long range but Marshall was equal to his speculative 30-yard attempt.

It was just not Fletcher's day in front of goal as he nodded over Reach's inch perfect cross midway through the second period. It was bad miss for a player of Fletcher's ability.

Forestieri almost grabbed a second after a sublime piece of skill in the box which left Burke trailing in his wake but Marshall came to the defender's rescue, pulling off a smart stop.

Having soaked up wave upon wave of attacks, Hull briefly threatened to regain the line. Captain Markus Henriksen saw his shot from distance acrobatically tipped over by Dawson before de Wijs's goal bound effort from the resulting corner was deflected behind by Lees.

Forestieri was a constant thorn in Hull's side. After breaking clear down the left flank, the little maestro drilled a low right foot which Marshall parried clear.

Ultimately, it was honours even, leaving both sides still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Owls: Dawson; Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil; Baker, Pelupessy, Bannan, Fox (Thorniley 44); Reach, Fletcher (Matias 72), Forestieri. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Jack Lee, Preston, Boyd, Hunt.

Hull: Marshall; Lichaj, Burke, de Wijs, Kingsley; Batty (Toral 72), Henriksen; Bowen, Evandro (Irvine 66), Kane; Campbell (Dicko 82). Substitutes: Long, Milinkovic, MacDonald, Keane.

Attendance: 23,416

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

