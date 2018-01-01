Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 0 Burton Albion 3

Have your say

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday crashed to a third successive home defeat, suffering a humiliating 3-0 to lowly Burton Albion.

Goals either side of half-time from Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor condemned the Owls to a second Championship loss in the space of three days.

The Brewers also missed a fifth minute penalty, with Joe Wildsmith denying Lucas Akins from 12 yards.

Jordan Rhodes (2) and Atdhe Nuhiu spurned chances for the Owls but Burton deservedly recorded a third consecutive victory on the road.

