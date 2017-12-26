Sheffield Wednesday match report: Nottingham Forest 0 Owls 3

Have your say

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday recorded a seventh straight Championship victory over Nottingham Forest as they began life without Carlos Carvalhal with a 3-0 win at the City Ground.

Lee Bullen earned victory in his first match as interim boss courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes (penalty) and Lucas Joao.

Victory ended the Owls' seven-match winless run and lifted them up to 14th in the table.

Wednesday were indebted to Joe Wildsmith, who produced three brilliant stops in first half to keep Forest at bay.

But the Owls took control after Rhodes' spot-kick on the stroke of half-time to claim their first win since November 4.