Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man secures future - set to line up against Owls next season

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has ended any lingering uncertainty over his future and is set to line up up against his former side once again next season.

The Australian international was a fan favourite at S6 in three years stunted by injury. His form in the second half of the 2021/22 campagn saw Wednesday show their intention of keeping hold of Luongo, but talks fell short and he left for Middlesbrough.

His stint on Teesside proved to be short and not particularly sweet before a January switch and short-term deal at Ipswich Town.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that a new deal had been agreed to keep Luongo on board at Ipswich for another season.

“It feels good to stay,” Luongo said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and you can see how much I’ve enjoyed it. I’m buzzing to be able to stay another year.

“It was unbelievable. The fans, corwd, atmosphere here has been top since I arrived. It took a little while for me to get going, the boys were on fire and then a few injuries, I took my chance.

“We play some nice stuff. There’s a lot of work to be done and I had to adapt quickly but I’m experienced enough to do that.”

Wednesday were pipped to automatic promotion by a hurculean effort by both Ipswich and Plymouth Argyle towards the back end of the last campaign and with the Owls having secured promotion via the play-offs, Luongo could face-off against his former side for the first time with injuries having prevented that so far.

On his decision to stay on with the Tractor Boys, Luongo couldn’t help but look forward to what is set to be a monster second tier season.

“Everybody wants to be a part of Portman Road, everyone wants to be at Ipswich because of the way the club is going,” he said.

“Away? At some of the stadiums we’re going to be playing at this season, the following we’ll have? It adds to everything. We’re in the Championship and this Championship is a special one.

