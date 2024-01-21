The future of in-form Sheffield Wednesday wide man Marvin Johnson is far from certain suggested Owls boss Danny Röhl after interest from promotion-chasing old foes Ipswich Town was revealed by The Star in the week.

Having initially been left out of the club's EFL registration list under now ex-manager Xisco, the 33-year-old has been a standout man in recent weeks having battled his way back into the reckoning. He has five goal involvements in his last six outings and was the Owls' best performer in their defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

On Wednesday evening The Star broke news of an approach by Ipswich Town to take Johnson in the current transfer window. While some reports put the figure much higher, it is understood that the initial enquiry was based around a free transfer deal with possible incentive payments and follows interest from the Portman Road club in the summer.

It remains to be seen what comes of the interest. Asked whether Johnson will remain a Wednesday player beyond the end of the current transfer window, the German acknowledged 'rumours in the room' and made no guarantees as to decisions over where the former Middlesbrough man could end up.

Röhl told The Star: "This is a moment in the transfer window and it doesn't mean there is immediately a move in one direction or another direction. We can look, we have some days where we can do something and decide what is best for the team. This is our job as a club and we have to prepare in both directions.

"In the transfer window anything is possible in both directions. What is clear is that he is a starter at the moment, he has a lot of running forward, he has made improvements in defence and he is a good left full-back for us and he is helpful. In the end some decisions are on the other table, not my table."

The Owls boss described a positive working relationship with Johnson, referring to his decision to end Xisco's freeze-out and bring him back into the fold. Röhl said he had had positive conversations with a number of his players and expressed satisfaction at the focus and professionalism shown by those whose names have hit the headlines with regard to possible transfer moves in recent weeks.

