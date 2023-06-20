Sheffield Wednesday face competition to prevent another of their key figures from leaving the club, The Star understands.

The Owls shocked the football world on Monday evening by announcing the departure of Darren Moore and his closest coaching staff by mutual consent.

And now it seems wide man Marvin Johnson has attracted interest from another Championship club.

The Star understands Ipswich Town have expressed an interest in taking Johnson to Portman Road on a free transfer, with the Owls having offered him fresh terms as he approaches the end of his current deal.

Ipswich beat Wednesday to automatic promotion from League One last season along with Plymouth Argyle and ironically were the club against whom the 32-year-old earned a retrospective three-match suspension for a perceived elbow on Wes Burns.

It remain to be seen what sort of role Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna might have in mind for Johnson given the immense contribution made by fellow left wing-back Leif Davis in their promotion campaign last season.

Johnson, a near ever-present under Moore since joining the club in the summer of 2021, has scored six times in 95 games across his two seasons at S6. A tally of 23 assists is bettered only by Barry Bannan in the time since he joined the club.

With confirmation of a new contract extension for Callum Paterson having arrived earlier this month, Wednesday are left in talks with both Johnson and talented youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who as revealed by The Star has received interest from Turkey.

After the departure of Moore, Wednesday will no doubt be looking to act fast in order to get a new manager in to settle any uncertainty surrounding the comings and goings in the current squad.