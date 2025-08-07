Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Marvin Johnson, is being linked with a move to the Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals, Doncaster Rovers.

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer following his departure from S6, and with the new season now upon us he’s got a decision to make on where he wants to be playing his football for the 2025/26 campaign.

Johnson will no doubt have a number of options as he weighs up his next step, but there hasn’t been too much out in public regarding where he might end up.

Marvin Johnson is still looking for a new club

Now, according to a report from news outlet Sportsboom, it has been suggested that Rovers ‘have enquired’ about the potential of signing him, while fellow League One outfit, Exeter City, are also said to be interested in the ex-Owl.

The report says, "Our sources have learnt that League One rivals Doncaster Rovers have enquired about signing the player on a one-year deal for next season."

Johnson played 169 times for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough, getting 40 goals and assists along the way before departing the club at the end of June. He was a big part of the Owls team that won promotion out of League One in the 2022/23 season under Darren Moore.

