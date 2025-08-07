Sheffield Wednesday's Yorkshire rivals 'enquire' about former Owl after Hillsborough exit
The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer following his departure from S6, and with the new season now upon us he’s got a decision to make on where he wants to be playing his football for the 2025/26 campaign.
Johnson will no doubt have a number of options as he weighs up his next step, but there hasn’t been too much out in public regarding where he might end up.
Marvin Johnson is still looking for a new club
Now, according to a report from news outlet Sportsboom, it has been suggested that Rovers ‘have enquired’ about the potential of signing him, while fellow League One outfit, Exeter City, are also said to be interested in the ex-Owl.
The report says, "Our sources have learnt that League One rivals Doncaster Rovers have enquired about signing the player on a one-year deal for next season."
Johnson played 169 times for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough, getting 40 goals and assists along the way before departing the club at the end of June. He was a big part of the Owls team that won promotion out of League One in the 2022/23 season under Darren Moore.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out the latest episode as well as all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.