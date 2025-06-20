Update on departing Sheffield Wednesday stalwart who will 'take time' over next move

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart, Marvin Johnson, will ‘take time’ over his next move as he moves on from Hillsborough.

Johnson, who has played 169 times for the Owls since being snapped up as a free agent by Darren Moore, was a regular under Danny Röhl in 2024/25, but it was decided that his contract would not be renewed this summer.

Now, as he weighs up his options, it is being reported by Daily Telegraph journalist, Mike McGrath, that the 34-year-old has increasing interest from both the second and third tier of English football. But he won’t be rushing into a decision, it would seem.

Marvin Johnson has options as he leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Taking to Twitter, McGrath said, “Marvin Johnson is among the first-team players leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Played in 41 games last season, starting 30. Interest from Championship and League One clubs in 34-year-old winger, who will take time to consider his next move.”

Johnson proved to be a very shrewd signing by Moore, with the left back playing a huge role in the club’s promotion out of League One, racking up 40 goals and assists during his time at S6. His stint in blue and white saw him turn out for the Owls more than any other club in his career.

Now, with question marks over where he will end up next, many Wednesdayites will be following with interest after almost six years with their beloved SWFC, and there’s a chance he could be back at Hillsborough next season wearing the colours of another.

Johnson was one of seven players released this summer, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks.