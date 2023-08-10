Conversation around the position of Marvin Johnson in Sheffield Wednesday’s playing squad has piques in recent days after the experienced wide man was left out of the first two matchday squads selected by new manager Xisco.

Johnson watched on as Wednesday lost to Southampton in the first league match of the campaign but more surprisingly was not selected for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup run-out with Stockport County, with teenagers Sean Fusire and Bailey Cadamarteri preferred on the bench.

Having only signed a new deal to stay on with the club last month - before Xisco took the reigns from Darren Moore - the 32-year-old faces a scrap to regain a status that saw him among the most-used players in the previous manager’s reign.

Johnson remains a part of his plans, Xisco said as he reiterated the need for squad depth across the course of a full Championship season, but didn’t rule out the possibility of the former Midlesbrough man - or any other player - moving on.

“When new players arrive and after maybe I need to make some decisions on which ones. Right now I only put my focus on the players we have now. We have to concentrate. It’s not only Marvin, it is everybody that is in my head trying to give the best 11, he said.

“You never know if Manchester City or Manchester United come in for one of my players, you never know! You have to respect the market, the market changes every day. You never know what could happen.

“Right now all I can say is I’m happy about our squad but we need to improve a lot of things. Maybe we need some new players in the future. Our players have big value but you never know about which clubs are coming in for our players.”

Johnson was a feature in Wednesday’s pre-season, playing most often in the slightly foreign position of right winger.

Asked what it is that Johnson needs to show to get back into the reckoning, Xisco told The Star: “He needs to continue working everyday.

“Every player has a duel with the players in his position, for example if Musaba sleeps, another player is coming in. If someone else sleeps, another comes in.

“Maybe Delgado or someone else is doing good, but I don’t put them in because whoever is playing is giving 100% and played very well in the last game.

“It’s about who is giving the most in the first 11 and who is doing enough to stay in the next game. This is the thing and is the mentality we need to put into our team. If you have the chance, give your best. After we will see what happens in the next one.

“If you are waiting on the bench, then you need to give everything and work every day, you wait for who is in to sleep for 10 minutes and come in and give 100%.