Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mark McGuinness has committed his long-term future to Cardiff City, with the Welsh club admitting he had ‘interest from elsewhere.’

The Republic of Ireland youth international was a star performer during a short-term loan stint at Hillsborough last season, scoring once in 24 largely imperious appearances for the Owls.

Called back by his parent club in January in a run of events prolonged by regulatory difficulties at Cardiff, McGuinness has played every minute of the club’s Championship programme since and has made himself a key man, earning a four-year deal that was announced this week.

The Star understands that Wednesday did ‘ask the question’ of the 22-year-old’s availability after the end of the regular 2022/23 season but were swiftly told the defender was not for sale.

In the week after the Owls’ Wembley win and promotion back to the Championship, then-manager Darren Moore made clear McGuinness was not a player the club were expecting to pursue.

Wednesday fans will get a look at the former Arsenal academy man on August 26, when the Owls make the trip to Cardiff City Stadium for their fourth Championship match of the campaign.

“I’m very pleased,” said McGuinness after the announcement of his new deal. “I love this club. I’ve made some good memories and I love living here as well. I’m glad that I’m going to be here for another four years.

“The club itself and the fans are phenomenal. Playing here at Cardiff City Stadium is an honour and we are hopefully heading in a positive direction, so I want to be part of that.

“I think we’ve all got to take the positives that are going on at the club and try and get back to where we should be, whether that be this year or next year, but it’s all looking very good.”

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut expressed his satisfaction with getting a deal for McGuinness secured.

“We’ve tried really hard to renew Macca’s contract,” he told club media. “He’s a really good player, 22 years old, with the potential to play in the Premier League.