Mark Beevers says that he’ll be ‘forever grateful’ to Sheffield Wednesday as the club that gave him his proper start in football.

Beevers, who is now 35, rose through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road before being handed his debut as a teenager in 2007. He went on to play 160 games, win a few Steel City derbies, and help them to promotion before eventually moving on to Millwall in 2013 after a successful loan spell.

It’s been almost a decade since his Hillsborough exit, but even now - having returned to Yorkshire with Bradford Park Avenue after a stint in Australia - he recalls his time with the Owls fondly, and says he’s always checking for their results to this day.

Mark Beevers is ‘grateful’ to the Owls

“I loved it at Hillsborough,” he told the Yorkshire Post. “It's a club I'll always hold close to my heart because they're the ones that gave me my debut and my opportunity to go and have a career in the game. I'm always looking out for them, I always want them to be successful. I did get chucked in the deep end. I turned 17 in November and made my debut in January.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it to be honest. At the time, you don't really know or understand how good of a level you're playing at. I had some great times and I'm forever grateful to Sheffield Wednesday.

“When I initially went down there [to Millwall], I only thought I was going on loan for a month and going back to Sheffield Wednesday. I did really well and Kenny Jackett was keen to sign me. Football's a business and there were players ahead of me towards the back of my time at Sheffield Wednesday. I just wanted to play football and I really, really enjoyed it down at Millwall as well.

