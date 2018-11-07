Sheffield Wednesday: Marcus Tudgay looks back on his goalscoring exploits against Sheffield United

Marcus Tudgay is well-placed to comment on the powder-keg nature of a Steel City derby.

After all, the former Sheffield Wednesday striker found the net in three of his six games against Sheffield United.

Without doubt, his most famous strike against the Owls' arch-rivals came in February 2009 when Wednesday sealed a memorable 2-1 win.

Tudgay's speculative long-range effort ended a 95-year wait for the club to do the double over United.

Almost a decade on from that game, Tudgay still has fond memories of that historic achievement.

"It came on TV actually the other day and my son asked me if that was even me, because I look so different to back then!" Tudgay told the Star.

"We went into the game knowing that the club hadn't done the double over United for so many years.

"In the first game at our place we managed to beat them 1-0, but then obviously we went to their place and it was a tremendous afternoon.

"It will always stick in memory, the Bramall Lane match, because it was a great experience.

Marcus Tudgay.

"The atmosphere was buzzing.

"For us to go there and get the victory, in the context of how long it had been, meant so much - I loved it."

Tudgay, now aged 35, believes that the Owls should not be discounted purely on their current form.

Marcus Tudgay celebrates the winning goal against Sheffield United.

Jos Luhukay's team go into the game on the back of four straight losses but Tudgay, who made over 200 appearances for Wednesday between 2006 and 2010, says form counts for little in the heat of a fierce local derby.

"I know United are riding high at the minute but that means nothing going into this," he added.

"Form completely goes out of the window - it's about who can handle that pressure.

"All we wanted to do when we were playing was to give the fans a good game.

"People always asked me which game is better between the Sheffield derby and Derby v Forest.

"I played for both Forest and Derby and had respect for that match, but the Sheffield one is totally different.

"When I was in Sheffield there was always police on the streets the week before and there was just a general build-up all week long.

"I always remember the passion of the game - fans would say to me that they would take relegation if they could ensure they won this game.

"That always stuck with me.

"These are the games you look forward to most.

“Fingers crossed, Wednesday can get the win."