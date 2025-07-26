Goalscorers revealed after 22 players featured in Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town friendly
Neither Barry Bannan nor Callum Paterson, who have been training with Wednesday despite being out of contract, featured in the tie, but there was another victory for the Owls as Olaf Kobacki and Ike Ugbo got on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win, building on their triumphs over Manchester City’s U23s and York City.
There were 21 different Wednesday players who took part, as well as one trialist, with the likelihood being that the unnamed player was Ivorian midfielder, Mohamed Konate, who has been part of the squad since their trip to St. George’s Park earlier this month.
The contest was played out with two 45 minute sessions plus an additional 30 to ‘ensure minutes for the squad’, and the win will have been well-received in what has been a difficult preseason for the club off the field. Three wins out of three games, however, is a pleasing turn of events.
Sheffield Wednesday’s team vs Mansfield Town
The Owls completed a 120-minute training exercise with Mansfield at Middlewood Road this afternoon.— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 26, 2025
The aggregate score finished 2-0 in Wednesday’s favour.
Olaf Kobacki and Iké Ugbo were on target for the hosts in S6 #swfc pic.twitter.com/oyellHFEUV
The teams, as confirmed by the club, was as follows:
0-45: Charles, Valery, Iorfa, Otegbayo, M Lowe, Palmer, Fusire, McNeill, Ingelsson, Ugbo, J Lowe
45-90: Charles, Valery, Iorfa, Otegbayo, M Lowe (Johnson 75), Palmer, Fusire (Kobacki 75), McNeill (Chalobah 75), Ingelsson, Ugbo, J Lowe (Cadamarteri 75)
90-120: Stretch, Thornton, Shipston, McGhee, Johnson, Trialist, Chalobah, Fernandes, Kobacki, Cadamarteri, Brown
