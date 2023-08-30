News you can trust since 1887
Spot a Sheffield Wednesday supporter you know in 27-photo fan gallery of Mansfield Town defeat

Quickly developing habits bit hard to prevent Sheffield Wedesday a first win under new manager Xisco on Tuesday evening as they fell to a Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to League Two Mansfield Town.

By Alex Miller
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST

Owls supporters once again stepped out into the evening to watch the match as a late Rhys Oates goal pegged their side back with five minutes remaining before Liam Palmer’s missed penalty put an end to their hopes of a Carabao cup run.

Long-time Wednesday snapper Steve Ellis was on-hand to take some shots of the Wednesday faithful.

Do you spot anyone you know?

1. Sheffield Wednesday supporters look out on their Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Pic: Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday supporters look out on their Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Pic: Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday supporters look out on their Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Pic: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday supporters look out on their Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Pic: Steve Ellis

