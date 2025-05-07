Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aden Flint, who was a big part of Sheffield Wednesday’s Miracle of Hillsborough, will become a free agent again this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old etched his name into the history books at S6 as he nodded the ball back across goal in front of the Leppings Lane end for Liam Palmer to prod home against Peterborough United, claiming one of the most famous assists in modern history at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flint, who has actually had two loan spells with the Owls, became a free agent after helping Darren Moore’s side to promotion in 2023, going on to join Mansfield Town on a two-year deal and earn a second consecutive promotion as they climbed up out of League Two and into League One. He played all 54 games across all competitions.

Aden Flint will become a free agent

Now though, with the 2024/25 season at a close, it has been confirmed that Flint is among those that will be leaving the Stags when contracts expire at the end of June, leaving the former Cardiff City man to look elsewhere for the next chapter in his career. He’ll leave Mansfield with almost 100 appearances and three goals to his name there.

Meanwhile, another popular former Owl, Lee Gregory, is in contract talks with the club about extending his stay at the One Call Stadium after scoring 10 goals during his first season back in Nottinghamshire. He’s averaged a goal every other game in League One since leaving Hillsborough, and will be eager to keep adding to his career tally in yellow and blue next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other players released by Nigel Clough include Hiram Boateng, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn and George Williams.