Key Hillsborough Miracle figure released - ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite in contract talks
The 35-year-old etched his name into the history books at S6 as he nodded the ball back across goal in front of the Leppings Lane end for Liam Palmer to prod home against Peterborough United, claiming one of the most famous assists in modern history at the club.
Flint, who has actually had two loan spells with the Owls, became a free agent after helping Darren Moore’s side to promotion in 2023, going on to join Mansfield Town on a two-year deal and earn a second consecutive promotion as they climbed up out of League Two and into League One. He played all 54 games across all competitions.
Aden Flint will become a free agent
Now though, with the 2024/25 season at a close, it has been confirmed that Flint is among those that will be leaving the Stags when contracts expire at the end of June, leaving the former Cardiff City man to look elsewhere for the next chapter in his career. He’ll leave Mansfield with almost 100 appearances and three goals to his name there.
Meanwhile, another popular former Owl, Lee Gregory, is in contract talks with the club about extending his stay at the One Call Stadium after scoring 10 goals during his first season back in Nottinghamshire. He’s averaged a goal every other game in League One since leaving Hillsborough, and will be eager to keep adding to his career tally in yellow and blue next season.
The other players released by Nigel Clough include Hiram Boateng, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn and George Williams.
