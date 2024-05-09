Sheffield Wednesday in battle to keep hold of big talent former Manchester United and Chelsea youngster
The Jamaica international signed for Wednesday last summer from Manchester United and quickly became something of a fan favourite during his time at S6. The 23-year-old was signed to a one-year contract with no extension clause, meaning he will be free to leave the club should he choose to do so when his deal runs out in the coming weeks.
The Star understands the Owls are understandably keen to keep hold of Bernard and have entered into talks with his representatives over a new contract to stay on at S6. He is one of a number of senior players believed to be in discussions with the club as Wednesday continue in implementing their plans for next season in the Championship after a dramatic survival effort.
Sources suggest Bernard is of heavy interest to a handful of clubs in the Championship - including one expected to challenge for promotion next season - and to clubs on the continent. With no decisions made either way it paints an uncertain picture when it comes to the likelihood of where the popular defender could play his football next season, though talks to keep the highly-rated defender at S6 will continue.
Former Chelsea youngster Bernard played 36 matches across all competitions in his debut season for Wednesday and despite an injury towards the end of the season played more Championship minutes than anyone other than captain Barry Bannan.
Speaking to The Star at the end of January, Bernard said on his future: “At the moment it's just about trying to play every game and at the end we can see what happens. I can't say what will happen, really, because I don't really know. I'm happy playing here under Danny. Since he has come here you can see that we're playing much better football and I'm really enjoying working under him. We'll see what happens.”