Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday want to tie talented central defender Di’Shon Bernard down to a new contract to stay at the club - but face heavy competition from clubs in the Championship and in Europe.

The Jamaica international signed for Wednesday last summer from Manchester United and quickly became something of a fan favourite during his time at S6. The 23-year-old was signed to a one-year contract with no extension clause, meaning he will be free to leave the club should he choose to do so when his deal runs out in the coming weeks.

The Star understands the Owls are understandably keen to keep hold of Bernard and have entered into talks with his representatives over a new contract to stay on at S6. He is one of a number of senior players believed to be in discussions with the club as Wednesday continue in implementing their plans for next season in the Championship after a dramatic survival effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources suggest Bernard is of heavy interest to a handful of clubs in the Championship - including one expected to challenge for promotion next season - and to clubs on the continent. With no decisions made either way it paints an uncertain picture when it comes to the likelihood of where the popular defender could play his football next season, though talks to keep the highly-rated defender at S6 will continue.

Former Chelsea youngster Bernard played 36 matches across all competitions in his debut season for Wednesday and despite an injury towards the end of the season played more Championship minutes than anyone other than captain Barry Bannan.