Sheffield Wednesday: Managerless Owls eye up move for ex-Bundesliga boss

Jos Luhukay has emerged as a surprise contender to become Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss.

The Owls have been without a manager since Carlos Carvalhal’s departure on Christmas Eve and it is understood the Championship club are now considering Dutchman Luhukay for the role.

Luhukay has spent his entire coaching career in Germany, working at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart.

The 54-year-old has won promotion to the Bundesliga with Mönchengladbach, FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin.

But Luhukay’s last job was at Stuttgart where he resigned as coach after just four matches and 85 days in charge after not seeing eye-to-eye with sporting director Jan Schindelmeiser. Luhukay quit in September 2016 and was reportedly unhappy with the signings of Asano from Arsenal, Carlos Mane from Sporting and Benjamin Pavard during the final days of the summer transfer window.

One national newspaper has claimed the Owls have held talks with Luhukay and suggest owner Dejphon Chansiri hopes to finalise the shock appointment before Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Carlisle United.

