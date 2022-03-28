Mark Robinson has been sacked by AFC Wimbledon just days out from their trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

AFC Wimbledon, who on Saturday are scheduled to play at Hillsborough for the very first time since their reincarnation, are yet to win in 2022 and have fallen deep into the League One relegation conversation.

And Mark Robinson has left the Dons by mutual consent as the fourth-bottom club look to climb out of the drop zone.

Robinson, who has been involved with the club since their reformation in 2004, took over from former Sheffield United winger Glyn Hodges in January last year and leaves with a league win just ratio of 25 per cent.

It sparks fears at the Wednesday end that they may face a ‘new manager bounce’, though it has not yet been confirmed who will take the side for their trip to South Yorkshire.

A short statement on the AFC Wimbledon website read: “Head Coach Mark Robinson has today parted company with AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark for all his hard work, loyalty and commitment whilst in this role.

“There will be no further statement for the time being.”

Darren Moore’s Owls, who with seven matches remaining in the season are looking to take residence in the top six, will likely play a big part in proceedings at the other end of the table.