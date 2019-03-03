Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce urges fans to behave at Sheffield derby as the Owls prepare to lock horns with Sheffield United

Owls boss Steve Bruce has called on fans from each side of the Steel City divide to be on their best behaviour when their teams clash at Hillsborough on Monday evening.

Bruce, unbeaten in his six matches in charge of the Owls, The Star: "They (Sheffield United) are a good side, and I have huge respect for Chris (Wilder, United manager) and what he has achieved.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

"It will be a really tough game, but it’s a derby. Let’s all behave ourselves, both sets of supporters, the whole country will be watching and let’s make it memorable. We don’t want any ugly scenes. We want to show what the Sheffield derby is."

Wednesday slipped two places to 14th in the standings after the weekend's results. Victory over United would nudge them up three positions and leave them just four points shy of the play-offs.

Gary Madine ready for hostile atmosphere

"I haven’t looked at how many wins we need (to get in the play-offs)," said Bruce, who will have to make one enforced defensive change with Achraf Lazaar sidelined by a hamstring problem. "I haven’t put myself under that microscope yet, who knows? Can we get them? That’s the question, can we give ourselves a chance.

"Whether that means we need to win six or seven, or eight, who knows?"

The Owls host a Blades side that are third in the table and have lost just one of their last 12 Championship outings. United play an expansive brand of football, pioneering the use of overlapping centre-backs.

Asked about United's style of play, Bruce said: "It’s quite unique. But with over-lapping centre-halves, they do leave themselves exposed a little bit.

"So, can we counter-attack? We did it very well against Brentford, the other night, they played three at the back with expansive wing-backs, so let’s see."

The former Manchester United centre-half added: "I don’t think I would have been over-lapping (as a player), we never played three at the back.

"Can I see myself overlapping on the right wing? I somehow doubt it. I would have shanked it into the stands!"