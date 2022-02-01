The 57-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 and will undertake a period of isolation.

An asthma sufferer, Moore suffered from well publicised issues with coronavirus previously and was hospitalised not long after his first weeks as Wednesday boss back in March last year.

While appropriate caution is being taken, he is understood to be in a much more positive condition as things stand.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Star understands Moore returned a positive test for Covid-19 yesterday [Monday] and that he worked the latter stages of the January transfer window deadline day remotely. It is not believed to have had any impact on any possible deals.

Current isolation rules put in place by the Government say it is now possible to end self-isolation after five full days if a person is able to return two negative LFD tests taken on consecutive days.

Depending on the circumstances of when any minor symptoms started and so on, it may well mean that Moore also misses the weekend’s trip to Burton Albion.