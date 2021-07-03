That’s the clear message of Owls boss Darren Moore who speaking from their South Wales training camp earlier this week outlined the aims of the 10-day venture, which will build up to a friendly clash with Celtic on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve come down here to get 10 days good training, get the focus and the mentality right and get working,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“I’m pleased to say that having seen the players after six or seven weeks, they’re in good condition. Normally players are nowadays, but it’s good to see them in good nick.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Wednesday have traditionally enjoyed warm weather preseason training abroad but were limited this season, as they were last year, by Covid travel protocols.

They’re staying at the vast Celtic Manor resort and are training nearby.

Moore said: “We came down here because with certain restrictions this season with the Covid protocol and everything else, it would be a good venue for us to come down.

“We’d done a reccy on it in the summer straight after the season and the facilities are great.

“I want to thank the Welsh FA for allowing us to come down here. We’ve got two magnificent pitches and it’s a nice enough location.”

The likes of Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa are back in training, two key players who missed the majority of last season, and there are plenty of reasons for cheer at camp.

“It allows us to get a real focus on and get some real work in and start putting things together for the course of the season and what’s in front of us,” Moore said.

“It’s for the players to get back in and get rid of that rustiness and top up their fitness levels and get their bodies into a robust place to deal with the demands.

“That’s a steady build-up across the course of the six weeks of preseason and then there are the games that come along.

“We need to get that rhythm and fluidity and that clear understanding as well. Initially it’s about base-level fitness and that’s what we’re focusing on, without sustaining and knocks or injuries.”