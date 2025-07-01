One of the options Sheffield Wednesday could take up in their ongoing management wrangle is an existing member of staff at the club, The Star understands.

The Star reported last week that current manager Danny Röhl is in discussions with the club over bringing the saga over his future to an end after he told the club in early April that he wished to move on. Those discussions are believed to be ongoing and with just 40 days to go until their first game of the season clash at Leicester City, the status of the German’s likely exit is as of yet unknown.

It is understood that Röhl’s assistant coach Henrik Pedersen is seen as an option to take over, though there is interest from elsewhere with clubs in the UK and abroad believed to be admirers of his talent. Premier League Brentford are said to be among them with new boss Keith Andrews setting about building himself a new-look coaching staff. The Dane is believed to be receptive to the idea and is settled in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday coach Andy Holdsworth and ex-player Kadeem Harris during the coach’s brief stint as caretaker boss back in 2021. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

With time moving on The Star understands another name who could step into the Wednesday dugout is that of Andy Holdsworth. The highly-regarded coach has been at the club since making the move from Barnsley in 2018 and has impressed with the handling of the Owls’ youngsters in roles with the under-18s and under-21s.

With Pedersen and the remainder of Röhl’s backroom staff now out of contract, Holdsworth is understood to be taking over first team training and has presided over some sessions this week. Fellow academy figure Jordan Broadbent is also believed to be playing a role. Sources suggest that Holdsworth, a 41-year-old former player most notably with Huddersfield Town, could be asked to step in and deputise in the senior role.

Ongoing issues off the pitch mean the Owls could look to promote from within instead of embarking on a manager hunt and with Holdsworth already on the books and well-liked at the club, The Star understands it could well be seen as the most appropriate fit - on a short-term basis initially.

Holdsworth does have experience of managing the Wednesday first team having done so for a solitary FA Cup match at Exeter City back in January 2021. The Pontefract-born coach stepped in for Neil Thompson after a wave of positive Covid-19 tests wiped out Thompson, his temporary coaching staff and a number of players. The Owls won the game 2-0.

Wednesday have a history of promoting existing club figures to step in on first team management duty in recent times, with the likes of Lee Bullen and Thompson having taken on extended caretaker manager roles in seasons gone by.