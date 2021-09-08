But of the 14 new first team names – Saido Berahino became number 15 when he joined from Zulte Waragem on deadline day last week – it may well be that one has stood out just a little more than most.

The addition of Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan caused a stir and has proven something of a masterstroke by Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

The Northern Ireland number one earned a man of the match award for saving a penalty in the Owls’ derby day win against Rotherham United and has conceded only one goal in their five matches of the league season so far.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has made a classy start to life at Sheffield Wednesday.

That stellar record has seen him nominated for the League One player of the month award for August, a gong he has every chance of winning.

It pits him against Oxford United man James Henry, who has bagged four goals in four to inspire their fine start to the season. Also nominated is Portsmouth’s former Manchester United trainee midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe and the man who may well be favourite for the award, Cole Stockton.

The Morecambe forward has led the line bullishly for the promoted side, scoring four of their six goals.

Admirers of Peacock-Farrell are not limited to within the walls of Hillsborough.