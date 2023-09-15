Sheffield Wednesday man undertaking coaching badges alongside cult hero ex-Owl
A Sheffield Wednesday player has begun a course to achieve his UEFA A-Licence qualification - and is doing so alongside some familiar faces.
Popular midfielder Will Vaulks turned 30 this week and has amassed 455 senior appearances in his career for clubs including Falkirk, Rotherham United, Cardiff City and more latterly at Hillsborough.
With one eye on life after his playing career, perhaps, the seven-cap Wales international has headed back to familiar ground and during the international break started the course with the FAW at the University of South Wales complex at Pontypridd.
Among the other figures involved on the course alongside Vaulks is Wednesday cult hero Kenwyne Jones, who spent a short time on loan at S6 in their 2004/05 promotion campaign.
Vaulks’ former Cardiff teammates Marlon Pack, Lee Tomlin and Sean Morrison - now with Rotherham - are also pictured in a social media post, as is former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
Also featured is Dimitrios Konstantopoulos - the man who was in goal for Hartlepool United when the Owls were promoted via the League One play-off final in 2005.