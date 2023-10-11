News you can trust since 1887
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Sheffield Wednesday man undergoes surprise surgery – return date unknown

Sheffield Wednesday’s Juan Delgado will not be playing for Chile this month after it was confirmed that he’d undergone surgery.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
The 30-year-old was due to turn out for his national team this month as they take on Peru and Venezuela in their World Cup qualifiers, however it has now been confirmed that the wide man has been released from the group following an operation.

It was explained on the Chilean FA’s website that Delgado was one of four that would no longer feature, with Javier Altamirano, Nayel Mehssatou and Benjamín Kuscevic also set to miss out, with the statement going on to say that they were released because ‘the recovery time exceeds the deadline of this call’.

They revealed that the Owls man, who has featured heavily since joining over the summer, underwent surgery on Tuesday on his hip, and Wednesdayites are now left wondering when he will be able to get back out on the field once again.

It’s very unfortunate timing for the former Pacos de Ferreira man given that it is likely to see him miss the chance to make an immediate impact on whichever new manager comes in to replace Xisco – the man who signed him – at Middlewood Road.

As a club Wednesday are rarely forthcoming with injury news and, with no press conferences currently in the diary until before the Watford game, it could be a fair bit of time before any further details are made available.

Delgado was one of a handful of senior players who missed the 0-0 draw due to injury, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Momo Diaby all having to sit it out. Bannan and Windass could be back for the trip to Vicarage Road, while Diaby was seen without his moonboat on for the first time as he left Hillsborough on Saturday.