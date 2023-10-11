Sheffield Wednesday man undergoes surprise surgery – return date unknown

Sheffield Wednesday’s Juan Delgado will not be playing for Chile this month after it was confirmed that he’d undergone surgery.

The 30-year-old was due to turn out for his national team this month as they take on Peru and Venezuela in their World Cup qualifiers, however it has now been confirmed that the wide man has been released from the group following an operation.

It was explained on the Chilean FA’s website that Delgado was one of four that would no longer feature, with Javier Altamirano, Nayel Mehssatou and Benjamín Kuscevic also set to miss out, with the statement going on to say that they were released because ‘the recovery time exceeds the deadline of this call’.

They revealed that the Owls man, who has featured heavily since joining over the summer, underwent surgery on Tuesday on his hip, and Wednesdayites are now left wondering when he will be able to get back out on the field once again.

It’s very unfortunate timing for the former Pacos de Ferreira man given that it is likely to see him miss the chance to make an immediate impact on whichever new manager comes in to replace Xisco – the man who signed him – at Middlewood Road.

As a club Wednesday are rarely forthcoming with injury news and, with no press conferences currently in the diary until before the Watford game, it could be a fair bit of time before any further details are made available.