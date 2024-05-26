Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James has spoken honestly about his second season at S6 ahead of his switch to League One neighbours Rotherham United.

The versatile defender had his move down the Parkway confirmed this week, drawing a line under his time with the Owls after his released was confirmed. James will officially become a Millers man when his Wednesday contract ends at the end of next month.

By his own admission, his was a two-year Wednesday stint of contrasting fortunes. A key man in the 2022/23 League One promotion season in which he played 34 times and played a vital role in their victorious play-off campaign. He was sidelined this time out under both Xisco and Danny Röhl, however, making only 11 appearances across all competitions. His final league start for the club coming as far back as November.

Reflecting on his time with Wednesday,James told BBC Sheffield: “Obviously it’s been a really frustrating season for myself on the back of what had happened in the League One season, when you’re a massive part of something and then came back to play for a club that you really enjoyed your time at.

“It was difficult, hard, mentally challenging. But it never changed the way my mentality was. It was to train hard, to hopefully get an opportunity. It just never came unfortunately, but that’s what happens in football. Football is a game of opinions and sometimes you might not be right for some people. That’s just the way it goes.